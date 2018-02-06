HUNTSVILLE — Nearly one week after a small plane crashed in a wooded area here, killing one of the people on board and badly injuring another, investigators had not revealed a cause of the crash Monday evening.

The pilot of the aircraft — David S. Maxwell, of Springfield, Oh. — survived the crash, along with a family pet. But Maxwell’s wife suffered fatal injuries when the plane went down along Old Jamestown Road on the south side of town.

Maxwell was discovered with what first responders described as “life-threatening injuries” when rescue workers reached the downed aircraft on the morning of January 31, at least 12 hours after it had gone down. He was airlifted from Huntsville Middle School’s football field to a Knoxville-area hospital.

His wife, Vicki Maxwell, died in the crash. Sources told the Independent Herald that it was not believed that she died on impact. And the couple’s daughter, Erin Patton, told the couple’s hometown newspaper in Springfield that her father said he and her mother spoke for several hours as they slipped in and out of consciousness.

