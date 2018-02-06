Betty Faye Hamon Cantrell, 78, passed away January 29, 2018, at Huntsville Manor Nursing & Rehab Facility in Huntsville.

Born August 15, 1939, she is preceded in death by her parents, Elbert Andrew and Hazel Burchfield Hamon; brothers: Earlin Milford, Paul David, and McArthur Hamon; sister, Phyllis Rochelle Babb; and brother-in-law, John Stanley.

She is survived by her husband, Kyle Edward Cantrell; son, Malcohm Todd Cantrell; sister, Shirley Etta Stanley; sister-in-law, Janie Hamon; nieces and nephews: Steve (Kathy) Stanley, Doug (Lana) Stanley, Dwight (Kim) Stanley, Kasandra (John) Lundberg of Texas, and Shirletta (Kenneth) Perry of NC; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted February 2, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville with Bro. Dean Barnes officiating. Interment followed at Scott County Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.