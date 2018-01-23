Wayne Dean Harness, 63, of Robbins, passed away January 12, 2018, at Physicians Regional Medical Center in Knoxville.

Born April 6, 1954, he was preceded in death by his parents, Nelson and Mary Harness; brothers: Charles, Junior, and Raymond; sisters: Rosea Lea, Joyce Faye, and Wanda Gayle; and step-daughter, Elizabeth.

He was of the Church of God faith.

He is survived by Anna L. Harness; son, Jacob; daughter, Christel Gail (Eddie) Shoemaker; step-son, Stevie (Paula) Laxton; grandchildren: Martha Ann Shoemaker, and Cody and Stephen; great-grandson, Maddox; brother, Wendell (Gid) Harness; sister, Marilyn Byrge; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted January 16, in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Charles Golden officiating. Music was provided by Marilyn Byrge and Leshia Martin.

His wish was cremation.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.