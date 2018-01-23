Robert Samuel “Sonny” Austin, 78, passed away January 14, 2018, at Calhoun Health Care Center in Calhoun, Georgia, following an extended illness.

Born in Norma, January 26, 1939, he was proceeded in death by his son, Timothy Samuel Austin; parents, Luther Joseph and Pearlie Ann Ford Austin; step-mother, Cora Hatfield Austin; brothers: Kenneth Willard, Teddy James, Luke, Jr., and Harold Lee Austin; and sister, Mildred Carlene West-Lowe.

Following retirement in 2001, he enjoyed gardening, riding his ATV in the mountains around Norma, and spending time with his family. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother; and was a friend to all. He was a member of Norma Baptist Church.

He is survived by his children: Mary Theresa Austin of Athens, Joseph Luther (Patricia) Austin of Chatsworth, Ga., Daniel Eric (Tiffaney) Jump of Buckeye, Ariz., Danita (Stan) Austin of Ten Mile, and Maria Barrett of Rocky Face, Ga.; daughter-in-law, Cynthia Austin of Chatsworth, Ga.; grandchildren: Robert O’Neal Austin, Timothy Samuel Austin, Jr., Harry Thomas Austin, Sara Marie Austin, Brittany Ann Nicole Austin, Ashley Michelle Austin, Alexander Daniel Jump, Kylee Ann Jump, Jason Matthew Issac Wheat, Jennifer Rodgers, Steven Mochahbee, and Joshua Wayne Barrett; 15 great-grandchildren, sister, Norma Jean Driggers of Ga.; brothers: Billy M. Austin, and E. Ray (Gail) Austin, both of Huntsville, and Larry (Janet) Austin of Pioneer; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted January 20, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville Bro. Larry Sexton officiating. Interment followed at Norma Baptist Church Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Homes-Huntsville.