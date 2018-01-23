JELLICO — Two local teams punched their tickets to the Class A state sectionals here Monday, while a third team advanced to the sectional tournament with a win in Clinton.

Robbins' girls and Burchfield's boys will play for the Class A Area II championships after winning their respective semifinal games on Monday. And, Oneida's girls will play for the Class AA Area II championship after winning their semifinal game at Anderson County High School.

The Lady Indians defeated Huntsville by a 30-16 margin in the Class AA district semifinal game in Clinton, and will face Norris in the district championship game on Thursday at 6:15 p.m.

Huntsville, meanwhile, is not eliminated. The Lady Bears will face No. 2 HY Livesay — which was upset by Norris on Monday — in a consolation game Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. The winner of that game will advance to the state sectionals.

In Jellico, meanwhile, Robbins took care of its business against Winfield with a 32-20 win to earn its second consecutive trip to the sectionals in Pigeon Forge. The Lady Hawks were firing on all cylinders against a surging Winfield team, and will face Forge Ridge in the district championship game on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Forge Ridge, the top seed from the East, defeated Burchfield by a surprisingly wide margin on Monday, 36-21.

Neither Burchfield nor Winfield were eliminated. Instead, the two teams will square off in a consolation game at 5 p.m. Wednesday to determine who claims the final slot in the state sectionals, which begin Saturday.

On the boys' side, top-seeded Burchfield defeated Robbins, 45-20, to advance to the championship game. The Rams will be playing for their third consecutive district championship, and have also punched their ticket to the Class A state sectionals. They will face Powell Valley — the top seed from the East — at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Fairview, which dropped a 38-27 decision to Powell Valley on Monday, will face Robbins in a consolation game at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The winner will advance to the sectionals.

In Class AA, Oneida's boys will play in semifinal action Tuesday in Clinton, with tip off scheduled for 6:15 p.m.

So, while three local teams have already assured themselves of a trip to Pigeon Forge for the sectionals, at least two more will earn trips, and perhaps as many as four.