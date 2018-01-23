HUNTSVILLE — A third Scott County office-holder does not plan to seek re-election in the August 2 general election.

Long-time Register of Deeds Benjie Rector Jr. announced Monday that he will not be a candidate in this year’s county general election, saying it was a decision he reached “after much prayer and thought.”

Rector, who quoted Proverbs 3:5-6 (see his complete statement on Page A5), said, “I will forever be thankful and humbled to the Lord and to you, the people of Scott County, for giving me the opportunity to be your Register of Deeds. It will never be forgotten.”

He becomes the second office-holder to formally announce that he will not seek re-election. Pat Phillips, the county’s clerk, was the first. Additionally, while road superintendent Dick Sexton has not formally announced he will not be a candidate for re-election, his long-time second-in-command at the road department, Kelvin King, has qualified for the election.

Most county offices — with the exception of Assessor of Property — are up for election in August, along with all 14 County Commission seats and several seats on the school boards of Scott County and Oneida.