Despite a 34-24 lead at the intermission, the first half of Oneida’s District 3-A matchup with Midway on Tuesday, Jan. 23, was little more than forgettable. In fact, it could’ve almost been accurately described as boring.

But then came the second half, which was anything but.

The Indians went on a 21-5 run in the third quarter — at one point scoring 17 straight — to take a commanding lead that they would turn into a 75-41 win over the Green Wave.

Chancery Botts had yet another big district game, connecting on five of seven 3-point attempts and finishing with a game-high 23 points. He did most of his damage in the second half. The junior point guard has hit 11 of 14 3-point attempts in the last two district games.

Logan Stephens pulled down nine first quarter rebounds for the Indians and finished with 12.

Oneida actually began to crank up its offense in the second quarter, scoring 23 points. But still the Indians only led by the 10-point margin at the half.

To start the third quarter, Oneida jumped into a pressing defense and created havoc. Multiple Midway turnovers enabled the Indians to blow the game open.

Oneida continued to shoot well, finishing with a 63 percent shooting percentage, including 54 percent from 3-point range. The Indians hit 76 percent of their free throws, finishing 16 of 21 from the line.

Midway, on the other hand, shot 34 percent.

Ten different Oneida players scored in the game.

ONEIDA (75): Botts 23, Bowling 8, Branstetter 7, D. West 7, Stephens 7, Kazee 7, E. West 6, Buttram 4, Yancey 4, Carson 2.

MIDWAY (41): Taylor 10, Hester 8, Bettis 6, Beason 6, Ba. Parks 5, Bl. Parks 3, Schleben 3.