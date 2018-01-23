Nick Daugherty, 58, of Knoxville, formerly of Oneida, passed away January 17, 2018, at his home.

Born in Scott County, September 8, 1959, he was preceded in death by his father, Roy Lee Daugherty; infant grandson, Trey Daugherty; and grandparents: Homer Braden, Dicie Cross Strunk, Everett Riley Daugherty, and Juanita Daugherty.

He attended Oneida High School where he played football as a defensive lineman. He had the opportunity to play football for Auburn University, but decided to stay in Oneida and start a family. He was an avid football fan and Ford Motors enthusiast; and worked for Ford Motor Company for several years. He loved his job as a tanker truck driver for PTC distributers-Knoxville, where he resided for 15 years. He enjoyed talking about the good ‘ole’ days and telling stories from his past.

He is survived by his daughter, Natalie (Justin) Cross of Oneida; son, Landon Daugherty of Oneida; grandchildren, Jaxson and Harley Quinn Cross, both of Oneida; mother, Lorene Daugherty of Oneida; sisters: Judy (Mike) Thomas of Winfield, Vickie (Arnold) Poindexter of Somerset, Ky., and Ann (Phillip) Mansfield, and Stacy Daugherty, both of Oneida; brother, Joe (Mary) Daugherty of Oneida; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted January 22, in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Boyatt officiating. Music was provided by Natalie Cross. Graveside service was conducted January 23, at Stephens Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.