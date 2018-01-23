Margie Lee Carson, 100, of the Paint Rock community in Oneida, passed away January 17, 2018, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida.

Born October 17, 1917, was preceded in death by her husband, Alonzo Carson; son, Dennis Carson; grandson, Freddie Dean Carson; parents, William and Nannie Pike Phillips; brothers: Oscar, Cosby, and Eli (Bud) Phillips, and Fred Pike; and sisters: Cordilla Pike, Eva Mae Pike, and Lula Phillips.

She was a member of Tunnel Hill Baptist Church.

She is survived by special granddaughter-in-law, whom she loved as her daughter, Peggy Carson; grandchildren, Loretta (Rusty) West of Helenwood, and Patricia Carson of Oneida; great-grandchildren: Tyler Carson, Joshua West, Timothy Stephens, and Devin West; great-great-grandchildren: Adelyn, Bailey, Audrey, Carson, McKenleigh, and Kellan; sister, Erma Shaw; special friends, Don and Bessie Jolly; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted January 20, in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Jim Laxton officiating. Music was provided by Velva Sexton, and Toni Byrd. Interment followed at Hazel Valley Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.