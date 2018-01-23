Mahlon J. Chapman, 66, of Winfield, passed away January 18, 2018, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida.

Born in Shade Gap, Pennsylvania, March 23, 1951, he was preceded in death by his father, Marshall J. Chapman; step-mother, Helen Chapman; step-father, Leon Daub; and step-brother, Richard Geissenger.

He was a United States Marine Corps veteran, and was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his wife, Judith Ann Lauderback Chapman of Winfield; children, Lonnie (Andrea) Mounts, III, of York, Penn., and Jamie (Diane) Lane of McVeytown, Penn.; grandchildren, Wyatt and Alexa Mounts, both of York, Penn.; step-granddaughter, Ashley Smith of York, Penn.; mother, Muriel Elder Daub; brother, Michael (Sandy) Chapman of Saltillo, Penn.; sisters, Pamela (Wally) Wrenn of Roxsboro, N.C., and Lori (Craig) Ulrich of Jonestown, Penn.; step-sister, Lila (Ronnie) Delvin of Shade Gap, Penn., and Caroline (John) Pugh of Shirleysburg, Penn.; step-brothers, Lee and Butch Geissenger, both of Huntingdom, Penn.; and many other relatives and friends.

Memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 27, at Bunker Hill Evangelical Congregational Church, Jonestown, Penn.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.