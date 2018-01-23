Linda L. Martin, 69, of Huntsville, passed way January 16, 2018, in Lindale, Georgia.

Born in Pine Knot, Kentucky, November 27, 1948, she was preceded in death by her son, James Junior Martin; parents, Willis and Nola Bryant Carter; brothers: Everett Jr., Ray, James B., and Coye Carter; and sisters, Verda Stephens and Bertha Ellis.

She is survived by her son, Jerry Wayne (Bonnie) Martin; daughters: Sharon (Tim) Edwards, Virgie Kaye (Curley) Sexton, and Denise Upchurch; sister, Erline Deane Spradlin; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted January 19, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home. Interment followed at Carson Memorial Park.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.