Oneida started slow but heated up in a hurry at OHS Gymnasium on Tuesday, Jan. 23, overcoming a double-digit first half deficit for a 54-48 win over Midway.

With the win, the Lady Indians completed a regular seasons weep of the Lady Wave, who are one of five teams in serious contention for the District 3-A championship.

Midway jumped to a 14-4 lead over the Lady Indians. But Oneida battled back, closing the first half on a 19-7 run that was powered by three 3-point shots from Jayden Thomas.

Shay Buttram also had three 3-pointers for Oneida — which shot 44 percent from 3-point range — and finished the game with a team-high 12 points.

Emily Bertram, meanwhile, had 11 points, finishing five of six from the free throw line.

While Oneida grabbed a narrow lead by halftime, Midway would lead as the fourth quarter began. But the Lady Indians outscored the Lady Wave 17-9 in the final period to claim the victory.

Oneida closed the game on a 12-2 run. The Lady Indians took the lead for good on a Harley Boyatt 3-point shot with 3:45 remaining, then hit seven consecutive free throws to close out the game.

It marked the second consecutive district game that saw the Lady Indians shoot nearly perfect at the free throw line down the stretch to secure a win.

ONEIDA (54): Buttram 12, Bertram 11, Thomas 9, Boyatt 7, Martin 5, Lamb 4, West 2, Lowe 2, Stiltner 2.

MIDWAY (48): Cawood 13, Ross 12, Bacon 9, Prinzi 7, Lemaster 5, Norman 2.