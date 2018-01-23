HUNTSVILLE — Hannah Myers had three field goals in Saturday’s non-district game against Cumberland Gap. As it turned out, those three field goals went a long way towards defining Scott High’s 46-42 win over the Panthers.

Myers got hot in the third quarter, knocking down three 3-point shots and scoring all nine of her points during that eight-minute stretch. It was a quarter that saw the Lady Highlanders expand their lead from 17-16 to 34-28, enough to power them to the win over Cumberland Gap.

A Journey Babb shot turned out to be the Lady Highlanders’ only other field goal in the third quarter. And while Scott was able to get to the foul line frequently — 10 times in the third quarter alone, after just six free throws in the entire first half — they left a few points there, shooting six of 10.

That’s where Myers’ big shots came in. In a low-scoring game, the Lady Highlanders had scored three field goals in the second quarter and limited Cumberland Gap to one. That was the difference for Scott, after the Panthers jumped to a 13-9 lead in the first quarter.

Grace Sexton scored eight of her team-high 12 points in the first quarter, but hers were the only field goals the Lady Highlanders would score in the opening eight minutes, and Cumberland Gap knocked down a couple of 3-point shots.

The Lady Highlanders cranked up their defense in the second quarter, and another Cumberland Gap 3-pointer turned out to be the only points the Panthers would score.

Scott High capitalized on Myers’ 3-pointers and the frequent trips to the free throw line to build the lead to six points in the third quarter. That turned out to be critical, as Cumberland Gap began to get hot again in the fourth quarter. Hayli England scored seven of her game-high 16 in the final period, and Scott missed eight of 12 free throw attempts in the final eight minutes. But the Lady Highlanders limited the Panthers to four field goals in the final period, allowing them to escape with the win.

SCOTT (46): Sexton 12, Myers 9, Stanley 8, J. Babb 7, Chaney 3, M. Babb 3, Young 2, Summers 2.

CUMBERLAND GAP (42): England 16, Heath 7, Wilson 5, Bean 4, Hinckley 4, Ryhlick 2, McMichael 2, Brooks 2.

Fulton 64, Scott 61: The Lady Highlanders led for a half, trailed for a quarter, then battled back to force overtime, but ultimately came up on the short end of a heartbreaker against Fulton in District 4-AA action in Huntsville on Friday.

In their first game back in action after an extended break due to snow, the Lady Highlanders saw Grace Sexton score 15 points and Kyra Stanley add 10, and eight different players scored as they went toe-to-toe with the Falcons.

But Fulton’s Kyeisha Dalton scored 24 points to lead all scorers, and two other players scored at least 15 points to help the Falcons pull off the narrow victory.

Scott jumped to a 17-14 lead after the first quarter, and led 32-28 at halftime. It was a good offensive first half for the Lady Highlanders, who got eight points from Sexton and six from Lyndsey Summers to lead the way.

But the offense hit a wall in the third quarter, as Scott managed just two field goals and saw Fulton go on a 13-6 run to grab a 41-38 lead as the fourth quarter began.

The Lady Highlanders weren’t finished, however. First Journey Babb hit a 3-pointer. Then Sexton — who scored seven of her 15 in the final period of regulation — hit a 3-pointer. And the Lady Highlanders battled back to force overtime.

Hannah Myers scored four points in overtime, while Stanley and McKayla Babb also scored, and Fulton missed five of eight free throws. But the Falcons were still able to pull it out, surviving the Lady Highlanders’ effort to avenge an earlier loss in Knoxville.

FULTON (64): Dalton 24, Manning 16, Tinsley 15, Latham 7, Bailey 1, Tory 1.

SCOTT (61): Sexton 15, Stanley 10, Myers 9, Chaney 7, J. Babb 7, Summers 6, M. Babb 5, Young 2.