Oneida High School has found its new boys’ soccer coach.

Dr. Jeanny Hatfield, Oneida Special School District Director of Schools, announced Thursday that Derek Keeton has been named the school’s soccer coach, capping the coaching search just weeks before players start practice for the 2018 spring season.

Keeton’s assistant will be Phil Newport, a long-time soccer coach in the Oneida system who also serves as the girls head coach.

“There were a number of good candidates but Derek and Phil met the rigorous criteria I had set for our district,” Hatfield said. “I would like to thank everyone that applied and encourage our students to be a part of our boys high school soccer team.”

Keeton is not new to soccer coaching. He has been an AYSO coach for a number of years and most recently was the boys soccer coach at Oneida Middle School. He is also a basketball coaching veteran at the AAU level.

“Our goal as coaches is to mentor and train these young men to someday become good husbands, fathers and employees,” Keeton said. “Our team goal is to play with the same energy and excitement that our Lady Indians played with in the fall with similar results.”

Keeton was referring to Oneida’s girls soccer team winning the school’s first-ever region championship and advancing to the substate.

“This is both a challenge and opportunity that Phil and I are very excited about,” Keeton added.

Keeton replaces Grant Swain, who coached the Oneida High School boys last season after taking over for Zach Smith.