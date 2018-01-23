Kathleen Anne Chitwood Roberts, 87, of Huntsville, passed away January 19, 2018, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida.

Born in Toledo, Ohio, March 2, 1930, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Franklin Roberts; parents, LaRue and Mona Chitwood; brother, Gary Gene Chitwood; and sister, Owita “Jill” Gaunt.

She was a member of White Rock Baptist Church; and was a well-known pet groomer and homemaker.

She is survived by her children, Scott (Cynthia) Roberts, and Greg (Denise) Roberts; grandchildren; Dr. Taylor Wright, Grayson Wright, Daniel Roberts, Rachel Ann Roberts, Todd Louis Roberts, and Monica Sloan Roberts; brother, Leroy Chitwood of Cincinnati, Ohio; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

The family was to have received friends from 5 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7 p.m., Wednesday, January 24, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville with Rev. Jim West officiating. Music was to have been provided by White Rock church choir. Graveside service will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, January 25, at Chitwood Cemetery, Winfield.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.