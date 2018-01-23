Judy Boshears Smith, 62, of the Fairview community in Huntsville, passed away January 13, 2018, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida.

Born in Oneida, November 8, 1955, she was preceded in death by her parents, Edward, Sr. and Nora Day Boshears; nephews and niece: John Paul Smith, Brian Boshears, and Heather Smith; great-nephew, Gary Lee Jeffers; and in-laws: Eddie Smith, Floyd Hatfield, Patsy Boshears, Ann Boshears, and Estel and Doris Smith.

She was a member of Fairview Missionary Baptist Church.

Her love was evident in her 31 years as a teacher’s assistance at Fairview Elementary School where she found joy in nurturing her “kids” and the many teachers she assisted over the years. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, being Nana to her grandkids, and Sunday dinners with her siblings where she always reminded them that she was the baby.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Junior Ray Smith of the Fairview community; children, Christian Kay Smith, and Jessica Rae Pennington; son-in-law, Scott Allen Pemberton; grandchildren, Danny Duff (DJ) Pennington, IV, and Raelan Skye Pennington; sisters: Kathleen (J.D.) Burke, Janetta (Ted) Davis, Bonnie (John Lee) Murley, Loretta (Ray) Hatfield, and Geneva Hatfield; brothers: Edward (Jennifer) Boshears, Jr., Paul Boshears, Curtis Ray (Linda) Boshears, and Gary (Carol) Boshears; brother-in-law, Billy Smith; special great, great nephew, Tyson; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted January 18, in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Michael Ray Jeffers and Bro. Billy Lowe officiating. Music was provided by the Singing Hambys. Graveside service was conducted January 19, at Fairview Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.