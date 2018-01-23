Irene Lawson passed away January 15, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clark Lawson; daughter, Sheliah; parents, Culm and Elsie Terry; sisters, Nell (Filmore) Crabtree, and Edna “Ted” Dennison; and step-grandchildren, Joey Robbins and Jeremy Dople.

She enjoyed exercising, playing games, amusement parks, sharing family stories with the children, baking and eating peanut butter cookies and other confections. She liked spending time with her kids and grandkids.

She is survived by her children, Debbie (Rick) Davis, Tim Lawson, Dewayne (Angela) Lawson, and Brad (Shannon) Hodson; grandchildren: Ashley Chandler, Chris, Nick, Bailee, Charli, Zach, Natalie, Alex, and Allison; great-grandchildren: Christopher, Katie, Cameron, Samuel, Landon, William, Hayden, Braylen, Bryson, Wyatt, Chloe, and Beckett; great-great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Lucas; sisters, Nelva Phillips of Ohio, and Hazel Carson of Oneida; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted January 20, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Bill Delph officiating. Interment followed at Hazel Valley Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.