HUNTSVILLE — Scott High had a big second half here Saturday, enabling the Highlanders to come from behind to defeat Cumberland Gap in non-district action, 65-62. In the process, Scott found its revenge for a game it probably should have won early in the season, when the Panthers won on a last-second 3-point shot.

Cumberland Gap appeared to be headed for a repeat win early on, leading for most of the first half and taking a 32-24 lead to the locker room at halftime.

But then came the second half.

The Highlanders scored 20 points in the third quarter alone, nearly equalling their first half output. Then they scored 21 in the fourth to complete the comeback.

Richie Dykes had a huge game for Scott, finishing with a team-high 14 points to accompany seven steals and six assists. Isaac Morrow added 11 points, including a crucial fourth quarter 3-pointer.

Evan Jackson had 16 points to lead Cumberland Gap, nearly single-handedly keeping the Panthers in the lead in the third quarter.

Jayson Upton had 10 points in the first half to help the Panthers to the early lead. But the Highlanders put the clamps down on him in the third quarter, and frustrated Cumberland Gap on the defensive end. Meanwhile, Scott began to break through from a shooting perspective, with three different players hitting 3-point shots — including Dykes, Talon Williams and Caleb Ball.

But Jackson hit three 3-pointers himself, allowing Cumberland Gap to maintain a six-point lead as the fourth quarter began.

In the final period, Morrow and Logan Goodman each scored five points, while Williams also hit another 3-pointer and the Highlanders knocked down eight of 11 free throws to complete the comeback.

Cumberland Gap struggled mightily from the free throw line in the final period, hitting just two of nine attempts. For the game, the Panthers were just eight of 23 from the line. The Highlanders were 17 of 23 from the line.

SCOTT (65): Dykes 14, Williams 9, Morrow 11, Tucker 7, Ball 7, Blakley 5, Goodman 5, Russ 4, Babb 2, Hembree 1.

CUMBERLAND GAP (62): Jackson 16, Upton 15, Franklin 11, Bullins 8, Neverstitch 7, Templin 3, Peaman 2.

Fulton 66, Scott 36: The last two times they faced powerful Knox Fulton, Scott was able to put some fear into the Falcons. But in Friday’s game in Huntsville, it was Fulton that made the statement, out-scoring the Highlanders in all four quarters and coasting to a 30-point win.

The Falcons jumped to an 11-point lead in the first quarter and were up 17 at halftime, 34-17. The lead was 27 as the fourth quarter began.

Scott struggled offensively, shooting just 28 percent and getting to the free throw line only four times. Fulton, on the other hand, shot 26 free throws, hitting 15.

Bryson Russ knocked down two 3-pointers in the second quarter en route to a team-high 10 points. Mason Tucker had eight rebounds and four blocked shots to accompany six points. And Talon Williams got hot late, knocking down a pair of 3-point shots in the fourth quarter, where he scored all eight of his points.

For most of the game, though, it was the Edward Lacy show. The Fulton guard finished with five 3-pointers and a game-high 25 points. He was limited to a pair of free throws in the first quarter before coming on strong in the second quarter, with 10 points. He hit two more 3-pointers in the third quarter and had seven points in the fourth quarter.

FULTON (66): Lacy 25, Fenderson 15, Foster 8, Page 7, Berry 6, Booker 4, Hudson 1.

SCOTT (36): Russ 10, Williams 8, Tucker 6, Blakley 4, Babb 3, Dykes 3, Morrow 2.