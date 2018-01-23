Faye Rene Hall Goad, 71, of Helenwood, passed away January 13, 2018, at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville.

Born in Fort Mountain, Tennessee, December 6, 1946, she was preceded in death by her husband, Reason Glen Goad; daughter, Tonya Lester; parents, Cecil and Flora Pennington Hall; sisters: Cecil Jean Hall, Jenella Lay, and Elsie Massengale; brother, Omer George “Bud” Hall; and son-in-law, Mike Lester.

She was a member of Philadelphia Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children, Robyn (Arlen) Lowe, and Glen (Christy) Goad; grandchildren: Jonathan and Erika Matthews, Josh and Jordan Goad, and Cheyene Lester; great-grandchildren, Braden, Isaiah, and Paisley; brothers and sisters: Curtis (Glenice) Hall, and Ronald (Joyce)Hall, both of Cincinnati, Ohio, Robert (Gussie) Hall of Winfield, Paul (Tracy) Hall, and Shirley Cooper, both of Oneida, Edna Goodman of Huntsville, and Cassie Bass of Oliver Springs; good friend, Donald Marlow; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted January 17, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville with Bro. Kevin Young officiating. Interment followed at Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.