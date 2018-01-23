Edith Smithers Storey, 85, of Oneida, passed away January 12, 2018, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. Born in Elgin, March 2, 1932, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Storey; son, Gary Dean Storey; parents, Pharoah and Tema Lackey Smithers; brothers: Curtis, Charles, and Pharoah, Jr.; sisters: Wanda Ruth Henry, Sarah Bowling, and Betty Young; three infant siblings; and in-laws: Claude and Florence Storey, Ruth, Velma, Judy, Everett Bowling, and Gus Young.

She was a born again Christian, and a member of First Baptist Church-Oneida.

She is survived her sons, Allen Storey of Huntsville, Ala., and Jeff Storey of Knoxville; brother, Barney Smithers of Elgin; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted January 18, in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Dr. Doug White officiating. Interment followed at Carson Memorial Park.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.