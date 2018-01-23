Durscle Joe Stephens, 68, of London, Kentucky, passed away January 13, 2018, at his residence.

Born in Scott County, April 3, 1949, he was preceded in death by his sons, Durscle Stephens, Jr. and Derek Stephens; parents, Hurstle and Della Mae Burchfield Stephens; sisters, Kat Gannon and Jessie Wilson; brothers: Elmon and Deck Stephens, Don and Bert Burchfield, and infants: Forest, Eugene, and H.J.

He was the loader operator for Surface Coal Mining.

He is survived by his wife, Goldie Marie Wilson Stephens of London, Ky.; children: Patti (Steve) Hines of Waynesburg, Ky., Pam (Greg) Martin of Crab Orchard, Ky., Jeff (Connie) Stephens of Danville, Ky., and Shane (Carrie) Stephens of Pulaski County, Ky.; grandchildren: Kimberly, Bobby, Jeff, Dustin, Seth, Jacob, Logan, Kara, Shawna and Nikki; great-grandchildren: Hailey, Jaelyn, Derek, Rilee, Bella, Kaylee, Hunter, Parker, Colten, Payten, Easton, Aiden, Addie, Sophie, and Scarlett; brothers and sisters: Hurshal Stephens of Inverness, Fla., Kathal Moore of Winfield, Conda Bragiel of Wilmington, Ill., Von Burchfield of Greenwood, Ind., Klethern Carlisle of Henderson, Ky., Corlan Ellis of Pine Knot, Ky., Carl Burchfield of Muncie, Ind., Bandall Ball of Stearns, Ky., and G.G. Ellis of Graysville, Tenn.; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted January 20, at The Gospel Singing Barn with Bro. David Carr, Bro. Gary Riggs, and Bro. James Allen officiating. Interment followed at Warren Grove Cemetery, London, Ky.

Arrangements by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.