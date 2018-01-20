JELLICO — The Class A Area II basketball tournament continued here Saturday, while the Class AA Area II tournament got underway in Clinton, and the results were quite positive for teams from Scott County.

Local teams were eight of 10 in elimination games on Saturday, with only two — Huntsville and Oneida boys, a game won by the Indians — squaring off against each other.

Perhaps the most exciting game of the day came in the Class A tournament, where top-seeded Robbins was able to avoid Wynn's upset bid in overtime.

The Lady Hawks led by as much as 13 points in the second half, and by as much as 11 in the final quarter, before Wynn — the No. 4 team from the East — stormed back with a flurry of 3-point shots to force overtime. Robbins started the overtime period with a Braelyn Keeton 3-pointer and led by as much as seven, only to see Wynn again come roaring back to tie. But after Wynn missed two free throws that could've potentially won the game with four seconds remaining, Robbins' Merrinna Hatter secured a rebound and was fouled. She hit a free throw with 2.7 seconds remaining to give the Lady Hawks a 40-39 win.

Robbins advances to the semifinals on Monday, where the Lady Hawks will face Winfield at 6 p.m. on Monday. The Lady Bobcats — the No. 3 seed in the West — surprised No. 2 Washburn to start the action in Jellico on Saturday, winning 35-21.

The other girls' game at Jellico on Monday will see West No. 2 Burchfield and East No. 1 Forge Ridge square off at 5 p.m. The Lady Rams came from behind to defeat East No. 3 Midway on Saturday. Burchfield took its first lead of the game on a 3-point shot by Cheyenne Shepherd early in the fourth quarter and went on to win, 30-25.

Forge Ridge, meanwhile, survived an upset bid by West No. 4 Fairview, winning 23-16 to eliminate the Lady Rebels.

In boys' games at Jellico, Robbins — the third seed in the West — stunned East No. 2 Wynn, perhaps not by winning but certainly by the score. The Hawks trailed early. But playing off a big first half by point guard Rory Smith, Robbins took charge and did not let up, pulling away for a 52-33 win.

Robbins will face top-seeded Burchfield at 8 p.m. Monday night. The Rams took care of their business against West No. 5 Jellico on Saturday, winning 50-21 to eliminate the Blue Devils.

The other boys' game on Monday will feature West No. 2 Fairview against East No. 1 Powell Valley. The Rebels defeated Midway on Saturday, 38-24, while Powell Valley defeated Elk Valley.

The winners of Monday's games will advance to the championship games on Wednesday and earn a berth in the state sectionals, which will begin Jan. 27 in Pigeon Forge. The losers will play in a consolation game on Wednesday with the final sectional berth on the line.

In Clinton, Huntsville's girls advanced with an elimination-game win over Soldiers Memorial. The Lady Bears, who are the tournament's No. 5 seed, blew open a low-scoring game in the second half, running away with a 35-15 win. They advance to face top-seeded Oneida at 6:15 p.m. on Monday. While the Lady Indians are the No. 1 seed, they only defeated Huntsville by one point on the Lady Bears' home court Friday evening.

The second game of the day in Clinton saw Oneida avenge Friday night's loss to Huntsville's boys, winning 43-29 in an elimination game. The Indians advanced to face No. 1 Soldiers Memorial at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Monday-Tuesday games are not elimination games for the Lady Bears and the Indians. Wins would advance either team to the championship games, which will be played Thursday beginning at 6:15 p.m. for the girls and 7:30 p.m. for the boys. Losses would leave either team in Wednesday's consolation games, where they would need a win to advance to the state sections. The boys consolation game will begin at 6:15 p.m. and the girls game at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.