Tommy Richard Hughett, 48, passed away January 7, 2018, at Physicians Regional Medical Center in Knoxville.

Born May 27, 1969, he was preceded in death by his grandparents: Jeremiah and Earlene Reagan Hughett, and Richmond Kennedy and Violet Lowe Kennedy.

He is survived by his wife, Buffie Green Hughett of Helenwood; step-children: Jessica Lynn Caul, and Cody Green, both of Alabama, and Chris Green, and Zachary Green, both of Helenwood; parents, Woodrow and Charlene Kennedy Hughett of Helenwood; sister, Denise (Phillip) Burchfield of Helenwood; nephews and nieces: Cody Burchfield of Robbins, Zachary Burchfield of Helenwood, Tyler Green, Joseph Ribis, and Summer Ribis, all of Alabama, and Angel and Katelyn Edison, both of Georgia; in-laws: Barbara Maxwell, and Shirley (Joey) Ribis, both of Alabama, Anita (Bob) Banaszak of Kentucky, and Janice Edison of Georgia; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted January 11, in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Billy Lowe officiating.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.