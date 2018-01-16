Timothy Allen “Timmy” Lawson, 58, of Oneida, passed away January 7, 2018.

Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, June 17, 1959, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Amanda Helen Lawson; parents, Archie and Helen Alderson Lawson; brothers, Michael Lawson and Steve Lawson; and in-laws: Paul and Mary Powell Nicholson, Marshall Nicholson, George Nicholson, and Clara Jones.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Martha Frances Nicholson Lawson of Oneida; nephews, Archie (Jaimie)Lawson, and Allen (Maddie) Lawson, both of Oneida, and Michael (Marsha) Lawson, and Derek Lawson, both of Somerset, Ky.; in-laws: John (Barbara) Nicholson, and Richard Nicholson, both all of Georgia, Elizabeth (Leonard) Keener, and Fannie (Gene) Hooker, both of Ga.; several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted January 12, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Delyn Phillips officiating. Music was provided by Chris Hamilton, Heather Terry, and Denise Phillips. Interment followed at Botts Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.