Steven James Maggiora, 58, passed away January 8, 2018, at University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.

Born in Big Spring, Texas, November 17, 1959, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Chasity Dawn Maggiora; father, William Day Maggiora; and father-in-law, Ronald Wendell Duncan.

He was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Juanell Rosetta Duncan Maggiora; sons: Samuel Ale and Jayden Allen Maggiora; mother, Annette Mary Adamson Maggiora of San Diego, Calif.; brothers: William Day (Bonnie) Maggiora of Henderson, Nev., Michael Wayne (Eden) Maggiora of Escondido, Calif., Jon Marshal (Kathy) Maggiora of Aurora, Colo., and David Alan Maggiora (Mary) of San Diego, Callif.; in-laws: Temple Duncan, Stephen Scott (Faye) Duncan, Timothy Paul Duncan, Lori Rebecca (Kevin) Chaney, and Kameron Duncan, all of Strunk, Ky., and Cheri Mallonee of Monticello, Ky.; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Celebration of life service will be conducted at 1 p.m., January 20, at the family home in Strunk, Ky.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.