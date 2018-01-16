Rosie Lee Sexton Marlow, 71, of the Straight Fork community, passed away January 6, 2018, at home following a short battle with cancer.

Born February 17, 1946, she was preceded in death by her son, Donnie Marlow; parents, Willard and Sarah Harness Sexton; brother, Talmon Sexton; two infant sisters, nephew, Dewayne Sexton; and in-laws: James and Nila Marlow, Roy Huffman, Buddy Marlow, Willa Sexton, Loretta Marlow, Brenda Crowley, Linda Lou Marlow, and Phyllis Marlow.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Marlow of the Straight Fork community; sisters, Beulah Huffman of Knoxville, and Cindy (James S.) Jeffers of Winfield; brothers: Hollis (Cathleen) Sexton, and Bobby Sexton, both of Robbins, and Kenneth Sexton of Oneida; in-laws: Mary Sexton of Kingsport, Deanna (Melton) Harness, Nona Lee Strunk, Marsha (Lillard) Keeton, Stasha Marlow, Linda (Estel) Jeffers, Rodney Marlow, Michael (Sharon) Marlow, Joe (Rosa Lee) Marlow, Cecil (Toni) Marlow, and R.L. (Claudette) Gibson; special friends, Marsha West family; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted January 11, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville with Bro. Dudley Harness and Bro. Carlie Duncan officiating. Music was provided by Jimmy Ray Lloyd, and Dudley and Anita Harness. Graveside service was conducted January 12, at Hazel Valley Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.