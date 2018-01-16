HUNTSVILLE — An Oneida man accused of inappropriate sexual contact with a teenager at the Oneida Family Motel has been indicted by a Scott County grand jury.

Michael Lamar Jones, 40, of Oneida, was indicted last week on a single count of aggravated statutory rape. Authorities allege that Jones had inappropriate sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl who was visiting a friend at the motel.

Jones, who was arrested in October after an investigation by the Oneida Police Department and has remained in jail since, was one of several persons indicted by the grand jury last week.

In a separate case, the grand jury returned an indictment against the Huntsville man accused of attempting to flee law enforcement on a side-by-side ATV before crashing.

Cory Matthew Phillips, 27, was named in a four-count indictment that included charges of aggravated assault on an officer, reckless endangerment, driving on a suspended license (second offense) and resisting stop-frisk-halt-search with a deadly weapon.

Phillips was driving along S.R. 63 in his side-by-side during Brimstone’s Paragon event on Sept. 23 when he allegedly refused to stop for Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Isaiah Lloyd.

A pursuit resulted, before Lloyd maneuvered in front of Phillips’ fleeing ATV on Industrial Drive in an effort to force him to stop. Phillips crashed into Lloyd’s cruiser before turning off the road and overturning in a ravine. He was uninjured, as was the seven-year-old child in the ATV with him.

Other indictments returned by the grand jury last week included a couple of theft charges. Eric Chad Buttram, 29, was indicted on charges of theft of merchandise and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He is accused of shoplifting from the Family Dollar on Sept. 3 and having a minor assist him.

Separately, David John Hardwick, 39, was indicted on a single count of theft, for allegedly stealing property from a Winfield man in September and later pawning it at a Kentucky business. Hardwick was also named in a separate indictment for a felony offense of theft over $1,000, for allegedly stealing property from two Winfield residents in July. Finally, Hardwick was named in a third indictment for theft over $2,500 for allegedly stealing personal property from a Helenwood man in February 2017 and later pawning it at a Winfield pawn shop.

A 35-year-old Scott County man, Michael Leonard Hill, was named in a series of indictments that included theft, as well. Hill was indicted on charges of theft of merchandise and criminal trespassing, related to a shoplifting incident at Walmart in Oneida in September. He was indicted on charges of violation of the habitual motor vehicle offender law and failure to appear, after allegedly being stopped in a motor vehicle on Nov. 3 and failing to show up for a court date 12 days later. He was indicted on charges of criminal trespassing and failure to appear for allegedly returning to Walmart on Nov. 1, and for failing to show up for that court hearing on Nov. 15 as well. Finally, he was indicted on a charge of tampering with evidence for allegedly destroying marijuana and Suboxone strips amid an investigation in December.

Two DUI indictments were returned by the grand jury. In one, Sarah Anne Collins Gibson, 28, was indicted on two counts of DUI, stemming from a traffic stop in July. In the other, Jeff Ryan Slaven, 32, was indicted on a single charge of DUI second offense, stemming from a traffic stop in September.

Several drug-related indictments were returned by the grand jury. Among them, Ethan Taylor Burress, 19, was indicted on charges of simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and due care, stemming from a November incident in which he was allegedly found to be in possession of marijuana and related paraphernalia during a traffic stop by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

In a separate case, Brittany Rheana Lay Ware, 30, and Mark Allan Lay II, 28, were indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine greater than half a gram with the intent to sell, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, all stemming from an April investigation by Oneida Police Department.

Justin Lee Slone, 24, was indicted on charges of possession of a Schedule VI drug with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia, stemming from an April investigation by OPD, in which he was allegedly found in possession of more than a half-ounce of marijuana.

Sharon Carroll Ivey, 53, was indicted on a single count of simple possession of methamphetamine, stemming from an April investigation by OPD.

Milford Lee Sexton, 45, was indicted on charges of possession of meth greater than a half-gram with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia, stemming from an April investigation by Oneida Police Department.

Finally, Deana Shedara Keith Griffith, 30, was indicted on a single count of possession of drug paraphernalia, stemming from a November incident in which she was allegedly found in possession of a hypodermic needle.