Mary Joyce Phillips, 91, of Huntsville, passed away January 6, 2018, at Huntsville Manor Nursing & Rehab Facility in Huntsville, following a lengthy illness.

Born in Scott County, March 25, 1926, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arvil Ovie Phillips; children: Helen, Barbara, John, and Arvil Jr.; granddaughter, Cindy Phillips; parents, Emmett and Martha Smith Walker; and siblings: Mabel, Oda, Fred, Conway, and Erva.

She was a member of High Point Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children: Dennis of Telford, Tenn., Paul (Marie) of Atlanta, Ga., Shirley Hughes of Houston, Tex., Judy Luzader of Knoxville, Esther (J.R.) Baumgardner of Maryville, Brenda (Rod) Towns of Fairview, Tex., Daniel of Oneida, and Rachel Burke of Jacksboro; 15 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted January 11, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Pastor Jamie Byrd officiating. Music was provided by Jamie and Toni Byrd her daughters. Interment followed at Harness Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.