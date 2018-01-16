Dorothy D. Cross, 86, of Huntsville, passed away January 10, 2018, at Physician’s Regional Medical Center in Knoxville.

Born in Scott County, July 26, 1931, she was preceded in death by her son, Sheriff Mike Cross; parents, Cartel Evans and Hazel Marie Laxton Cross; sisters, Gladys Dingus and Jesse Cross; brothers, Ethridge Cross and John Cross; and special friend, Curt Sexton.

She is survived by her children: Pamela Gail Watson, Cynthia Marie Reynolds, Gary Anthony Cross, Timothy Evans Cross, and Donna Lisa Cross; 17 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, sister, Geneva Johnson; life-long friends: Jerry Willard and Cara Sue Thompson, and Joan Sexton; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted January 14, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Kermit Phillips officiating. Graveside service was conducted January 15, at Potter Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.