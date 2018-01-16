Deanna Melaine Henry Sexton, 47, passed away January 13, 2018, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. Born April 23, 1970, she was preceded in death by her second husband, Arlie Terry; and parents, Claude Henry and Glenna Robbins West.

She is survived by her daughter, Heather (Trevor) Foster; brothers: Claude Anthony (Henrietta) Henry, Tracy Henry, and Troy Henry; sisters: Essie (Bobby) McCoy, Pateresa Henry, Danna Anderson, Kelly (Brad) Zachary, Margie (Archie) Newport, and Myra Henry; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted January 16, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville with Bro. Jamie Byrd and Bro. Carlie Duncan officiating. Music was provided by Alora Beth Lowe. Interment followed at Robbins Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.