BANDY CREEK — Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area has implemented new camping fees as of January 1, 2018, for both Bandy Creek and Blue Heron campgrounds.

The rate per night for camping has not increased in price since 2007. Fee rates are based on a study of comparable sites in the surrounding area to ensure that increases are appropriate and competitive with current market conditions. Public meeting and comment periods were held with participation from local community members, campground users and local businesses.

“One hundred percent of the camping fees will provide a vital source of revenue directly related to the operation of Big South Fork NRRA campgrounds and our online reservation service,” said Superintendent Niki S. Nicholas. “The funds will support maintenance, ranger operations, and provide essential funding for projects such as replacing and upgrading all outdated electrical pedestals in the campgrounds as well as installing new food storage lockers.”

Listed below are the updated nightly rates:

Bandy Creek Campground: 30-amp electric and water hook-up sites from $22 to $25; 50-amp electric and water hook-up sites from $22 to $32; non-electric hook-up sites from $19 to $20; and group campsites from $100 to $125. Blue Heron Campground: 30-amp electric and water hook-up sites from $17 to $20.