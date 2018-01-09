Thomas Scott “Tom” Jones, 48, of Oneida, passed away January 1, 2018, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida.

Born in Hamilton, Ohio, January 14, 1969, he was preceded in death his father, Ulysses Jones; grandparents, A. Y. and Ora Mae Yancey; and nephew, Michael Scott Jones.

He is survived by his sons, Franklin B. (Erika) Jones of San Diego, Calif., and Jonathan S. (Kallie) Jones of Hawaii; granddaughter, Marleigh May Jones of San Diego, Calif.; mother, Martha Louise Jones of Oneida; sister, Pam (Lynn) Phillips of Oneida; brother, Johnny (Vickie) Jones of the Paint Rock community; nephews: Bill (Jessica) Jones of the Paint Rock community, and Ben (Kathryn) Phillips of Chattanooga; great- nephew and niece, Cordell Jones and Violet Jones; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted January 6, in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Burress officiating. Music was provided by Jason Burress. Interment followed at Sexton Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.