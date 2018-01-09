Shirley Jean LaRue, 82, of Huntsville, formerly of Jamestown, passed away January 7, 2018, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida.

Born August 6, 1935, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph King; daughter, Betty Lockwood; and parents, Edwin Lewis and Eunice Isabella Lawyer LaRue.

She was a member of Lighthouse Congregation of Jamestown. She loved people, and delighted in her art work, crocheting, and knitting, and giving those items to people she came in contact with.

She is survived by her sons: Bruce, Brian and Bryce Lockwood, all of California; brother, Darrell LaRue of Reno, Nevada; special friends: Ray Lewallen, Kathy Stanley, Gail Lewallen, Huntsville Manor Nursing & Rehab Facility staff; and many other friends, relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Thursday, January 11, at Four Oaks Funeral Home- Huntsville. Interment will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Sunbright.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.