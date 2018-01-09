Michael Beets, 52, passed away January 3, 2018, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida.

Born May 14, 1965, he was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Lee Beets; infant sister, Sherry Ann Beets; grandparents, Delmas and Estelle Laxton; aunt, Phyllis Newport Flatt; and cousin, Tracy Newport.

He graduated from Oneida High School and served in the United States Army. He worked in maintenance for the Holiday Inn in Gatlinburg, drove a truck, and was an outfitter in Chattanooga. He was also an avid gamer.

He is survived by his mother, Patsy Beets; sister, Darlene (Charles) King; brothers: Charles (Brenda) Beets, David Beets, and Thomas Beets, Jr.; and several nephews, nieces, and many other relatives and friends.

Memorial service was conducted January 8, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Keith Marcum officiating. His request was cremation.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.