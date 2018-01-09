Martha Alene Allen, 94, of Oneida, passed away January 3, 2018, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville.

Born March 11, 1923, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Allen; sons: Johnny, Joe, and Robert Allen; grandsons, Ron and Danny Jeffers; great-granddaughters, Aleshia and Jamie Hill; parents, Marshall Overton and Lillie King Overton McCullough; sister, Amy Albertini; and daughters-in-law, Wilma and Patsy Allen.

She loved quilting, working in her flowers, and was a member of Capital Hill Missionary Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children: Barbara (Thermon) Jeffers, and Jean (Mike) West, both of Oneida, and Judy (Roger) Baird of Foster, Ky.; daughter-in-law, Anna Allen; grandchildren: Marshall Allen of Sparta, Bill Allen, and Katie Allen, both of Helenwood, Kenny Allen, and Regina Allen, both of Crossville, Jo Lynn Hill, and Beth Byrd, both of Pioneer, Sarah Everman of Whitley City, Ky., Don Jeffers, Rick Jeffers, and Robbie Allen, all of the Capital Hill community, Ann Coffey of Knoxville, Becky Bishop of Brooksville, Ky., Missy Bishop of Paris, Ky., and Donna Feltner, Dwayne Baird, and Miranda Earles, all of Foster, Ky.; 33 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren, sister, Georgia Wilson of Blanchester, Ohio; special friends, Ann Marcum and Letha Lawson; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted January 7, in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Dudley Harness, Bro. Larry Ellis, and Bro. Tom Burress officiating. Music was provided by the Chitwood Family. Graveside service was conducted January 8, at Allen Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.