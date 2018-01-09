Mable Terry, 74, of Oneida, passed away January 4, 2018, at Oneida Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Oneida.

Born March 20, 1943, she was preceded in death by her parents, James and Arlena West Terry; sisters, infant Lola Terry and Ruby (Vernon) Jeffers; great-niece, Missy Smith; and Karen Smith Lowe.

She was saved and joined Paint Rock Baptist Church at an early age and later moved to Macedonia Christian Center where she was a loving and faithful member.

She is survived by her sister, Cloretta (Eddie) Jeffers of Indianapolis, Ind.; brother, Curtis (Barbara) Terry of Oregon; nieces and nephews: Harry, Josephine, Tammy, Chuck, Deanna, Donna, and Tony; uncles, Leonard, Jr., and Charlie Terry; special friend, Lucille (Herbert) Smith of the Paint Rock community; and children and grandchildren she claimed as hers: Kandi, Kristy, Mary, Dustin, Hallie, Jacob, Storm, Bray Lynn, Skylor, Jerico, Shae, and Neisha; her church family, staff at Oneida Nursing and Rehab Center; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted January 7, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Herbert Smith and Bro. Randall Duncan officiating. Music was provided by the Chris Neal Singers, and Zach Sexton. Interment followed at Sexton Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.