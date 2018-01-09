Lori Ann Bowling Jones, 30, of Robbins, passed away December 30, 2017, at her home.

Born in Knoxville, May 29, 1987, she was preceded in death by her husband, Timothy Scott Jones; father, Louis Bowling; infant brother, Louis Ray; and infant niece, Chloe LaShae.

She is survived by her daughter, Emilie Ann Jones; mother, Essie Mae Bowling McCoy and husband, Bobby; sister, Andrea (Danny) Norris; nieces, Paige and Hannah Norris; brother-in-law, Eric Brandon Jones; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted January 2, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral with Bro. Jamie Byrd officiating. Music was provided by Troy and Pateresa Henry. Interment followed at Slick Rock Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.