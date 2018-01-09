ROCKWOOD — You just had a feeling that Oneida’s depth was going to take over in the second half. It did, and the Lady Indians pulled away for a 54-33 win over Rockwood in a District 3-A matchup.

Oneida led by just one point at halftime, 22-21, but took control in the third quarter for a nice bounce-back win after a disappointing loss to Sunbright three nights earlier.

While no Lady Indian scored in double figures, 10 different Oneida players got into the scoring column. Shay Buttram and Harley Boyatt each scored eight points, while Boyatt also had nine rebounds, as Oneida maintained its second place standing in district play.

Camryn Evans was huge for Rockwood in the first half of Friday’s game. The Tigers’ point guard had a double-double by halftime, with 13 points and 10 rebounds. But she did not have a point or a board in the second half, as Oneida made the correct adjustments to shut her down.

With Evans struggling to find her way to the rim, Oneida began to take control of the game. The Lady Indians out-scored Rockwood 14-4 in the third quarter to build an 11-point lead, then out-scored the Tigers 18-8 in the fourth quarter. At one point, they scored 11 straight points as they took command of the game.

Along the way, Oneida forced Rockwood into 23 turnovers and grabbed 11 offensive rebounds. That helped make up for a somewhat subpar shooting night, as the Lady Indians finished just 38 percent from the field.

Oneida had five 3-pointers in the second half, which helped spark the runaway effort.

The win allowed Oneida to move to within one game of Wartburg for the District 3-A lead, heading into Tuesday’s important showdown between those two teams at OHS Gymnasium. The Bulldogs had been undefeated before falling to Sunbright on Friday. The Lady Indians have losses to Oliver Springs and the Tigers.

ONEIDA (54): Buttram 8, Boyatt 8, Newport 7, Lamb 6, Bertram 6, Thomas 6, West 5, Stiltner 4, Lowe 2, Martin 2.

ROCKWOOD (33): Evans 13, Bowling 13, Tilley 5, Collett 2.

Sunbright 55, Oneida 47: There are games you would just as soon forget. And Oneida’s Jan. 2 matchup against Sunbright was certainly one of those.

The Lady Indians saw the Tigers overcome a 12-point halftime deficit to pull off a 55-47 upset at OHS Gymnasium as both teams jumped back into District 3-A play after the Christmas break.

Makenna Brown scored 16 points to lead four Sunbright players in double figures, as the Tigers enjoyed a huge fourth quarter to pull off the win.

Hannah Shannon hit two 3-pointers in the final period, and Sunbright got to the free throw line 16 times in the final eight minutes, hitting 10 of them, to take control of the game.

Oneida, by contrast, managed just five free throws in the final period, and was limited to four field goals by the Tigers.

The first half went as it was expected to go for Oneida, which entered the game on a four-game winning streak in district play. The Lady Indians got four points each from Harley Boyatt and Katelyn Stiltner, and a big 3-point shot from Gracie Martin, to open a 15-4 lead in the first quarter.

The tide began to shift in the second quarter, though. Farmer scored eight points, and Sunbright began to find its way to the line, as the Tigers helped hold the lead in check, trailing 29-17 at halftime.

Sunbright’s pressing defense frustrated Oneida in the second half. Four more points by Boyatt and a Shay Buttram 3-pointer were the Lady Indians’ only points of the third quarter, as the Tigers trimmed the lead to 36-35 as the fourth quarter began.

The win was Sunbright’s second in a row over Oneida, after upsetting the Lady Indians in last year’s District 4-A tournament semifinal.

SUNBRIGHT (55): Brown 16, Farmer 15, Northup 10, H. Shannon 10, Griffith 3, J. Shannon 2.

ONEIDA (47): Boyatt 13, Martin 7, Stiltner 6, Bertram 5, Newport 4, Lowe 4, Thomas 3, Buttram 3, Lamb 2.