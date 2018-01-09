KNOXVILLE — First, Knox Central had a big third quarter. Then, Scott High had a big fourth quarter. And it was the Lady Highlanders who had the final hurrah, out-scoring the homestanding Bobcats 8-4 in overtime for a 61-57 win in non-district action Saturday afternoon.

Grace Sexton had 22 points to power Scott High to the victory on a back-and-forth game in Fountain City. The Lady Highlanders jumped to a 14-9 lead in the first quarter and were up 22-18 at halftime, but trailed by eight as the fourth quarter began, after being out-scored 21-9 by Central in the third.

Sexton had a big fourth quarter, with 10 points, which enabled the Lady Highlanders to out-score Central 22-14 in the final eight minutes to force overtime.

It was an afternoon filled with whistles and free throws. Scott had 41 free throw attempts, while Central went to the free throw line 28 times. The line was a big difference, with the Lady Highlanders hitting 63 percent of their tries, while the Bobcats shot just 43 percent. The end result was a 14-point advantage for the Lady Highlanders.

That difference was especially important in the fourth quarter. Scott got to the free throw line 14 times in the final period of regulation, and got there 10 more times in overtime. While the Lady Highlanders were just seven of 14 in the fourth quarter and six of 10 in overtime, they managed to make enough of their tries to power themselves to victory. Central got to the line 11 times in the fourth quarter, but hit just four of them. In overtime, Central shot just two free throws.

Rebounding was also key, on a night when the Lady Highlanders shot just 30 percent from the field. Journey Babb pulled down 13 rebounds to accompany nine points.

Defense was also a highlight for the Lady Highlanders. As a team, Scott High recorded an eye-popping 17 steals. Sexton had seven of those.

Lou Chaney came up big for the Lady Highlanders in overtime, scoring five of their eight points to help them pull out the victory. Chaney finished with 10 points.

Central’s Ashton Blair finished with 20 points to lead her team in scoring, but only scored once in overtime.

SCOTT (61): Sexton 22, Chaney 10, Myers 9, J. Babb 9, M. Babb 6, Young 4, Summers 1.

CENTRAL (57): Blair 20, Webb 14, Beard 7, Huffman 6, Siler 5, French 4, Lopez 1.

Campbell County 59, Scott 38: It was the first and third quarters that mattered most at Highlander Gymnasium Friday evening.

Campbell County out-scored the Lady Highlanders 18-3 in the first quarter, and 20-10 in the fourth quarter, which enabled the Cougars to walk away with a 21-point win despite being out-scored 25-21 in the second and fourth quarters.

The Cougars limited Scott to just one field goal — a Lyndsey Summers basket — in the first quarter, as they opened up an 18-3 lead behind 11 points from Skylar Boshears. Boshears, who announced Sunday that she is committed to Furman, finished with a game-high 22 points.

Hannah Myers led the Lady Highlanders on a charge in the second quarter, with seven points. Lou Chaney added five of her team-high 11 in the second, while Summers scored twice more, as Scott played Campbell County evenly.

But the third quarter was like a repeat of the first quarter. Boshears scored eight more points, and Campbell County went on a 20-10 run to put the game away, building a 55-29 lead as the fourth quarter began.

CAMPBELL COUNTY (59): Boshears 22, Brady 11, Comer 9, Richardson 8, Brown 2, Sexton 2, Ellison 2, Asher 2.

SCOTT (38): Chaney 11, Myers 10, Summers 8, Sexton 6, Young 2, J. Babb 1.