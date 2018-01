Anna Kathryn Wolford, 81, of Delbarton, West Virginia, formerly of Oneida, passed away January 1, 2018, at her home.

Born June 2, 1936, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Wolford; parents, Lora and Trilby Jeffers Reynolds; brothers: Buck (Ina) Reynolds, J.C. (Velma) Reynolds, and Les Reynolds; and sisters, Natoma (Ray) Hammond, and Cloreda (Charles) Marcum.

She is survived by her children: John (Cyndie) Wolford, Terry (Ray) Burke, Trilby Judy, and Jeffery Wolford; grandchildren: Shannon Terry, Mary Slaven, Andrea Strunk, Jimmie Sue Strange, Frank Carroll, Laura Faul, Jenna Rempel, and Jeanna Browning; 15 great-grandchildren, two great-great-granchildren, brothers, Dick (Lana) Reynolds, and Don (Sharon) Reynolds; in-laws: Wilma Jones, June West, Patsy (Skeet) Terry, and Buster Bell; special friends, Tony and Wanda Ashcraft; and many other relatives and friends.

Memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.