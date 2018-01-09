James Esker Terry, “Junior”, 66, of Oneida, passed away December 30, 2017, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida.

Born in Detroit, Michigan, April 22, 1951, he was preceded in death by his father, James Esker “Eck” Terry; and in-laws: Bill and Lorene Carson Blevins, and Billy Joe Blevins.

Most of his young life was spent growing up on the farm at his grandparents where he loved to farm and take care of the animals and where he continued to run the farm, even on his last day on this earth. He learned many skills dealing with livestock, equipment, and the land itself, and loved horseback riding. He was named Farmer of the Year in 1995. He often helped others maintain their fields, gardens, and livestock when needed.

He was a member of Pine Creek United Baptist Church for 53 years, serving as a deacon and treasurer; and served on numerous advisory boards including Farm Bureau, Scott-Morgan Farmer’s Cooperative, and Scott Water and Conservation. He also owned Terry Insulation, and drove a school bus for 22 years. He never met a stranger and leaves behind a legacy of hard work, generosity, kindness, and love.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Katherine “Kat” Terry of Oneida; sons, Jared Terry of Oneida, and Justin (Marlainna) Terry of Whitley City, Ky.; grandchildren: Hailey Kendall, and Katherine and Ezra Terry, all of Oneida, and Hughston and Deegun Terry, both of Whitley City, Ky.; mother, Gertrude Marcum Terry of Oneida; brother and sisters: Danny Ray “DT” Terry, Debbie (Al) Anderson, and Lisa (Benny) Carson, all of Oneida, and Linda (Charlie) Malone of Knoxville; in-laws, Donna (Angie) Stephens, and Bobby (Pam) Blevins, both of Oneida; special friends, Donnie Burke and Jerry Marcum; and several nieces, nephews, great- nieces and nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted January 3, at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Graveside service was conducted January 4, at Marcum-Kidd Cemetery, Oneida.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.