John Milford Decker, 40, of Oneida, passed away January 3, 2018, at North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell, surrounded by his family.

Born September 2, 1977, preceded in death by his father, Troy Riseden; brother, George Green; grandparents: Zella and John Daughtery, and Cynthia and Elwood Riseden; uncle, Jack Daughtery; and special friend, Eugene Winnie.

He is survived by his wife, Brook Decker of Oneida; grandchildren, Parker Jase and Immanuel Luke Anthony Reagan; mother, Barbara Ann McCulley Riseden; sisters, Jennie Wade, and Gale Taylor; brother, Elwood (Jessica) Riseden; step-daughters, Toni (Anthony) Reagan, and Kendra West; in-laws, Von Byrd, and Anthony Terry; nieces and nephews: Shania Champion, August Riseden, Mitchell and Aaden Champion, and Bentlee Terry; four aunts, three uncles, special aunt, Wanda Lee Lowe; cousins: Derek and Dusty Lowe, and Stacy Smith; special friends: Nicky, Donny, and Brook Pike, and Rusty and Darlene Davidson; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted January 8, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville with Bro. Chuck Duncan and Bro. Moe Crabtree officiating. Music was provided by Family By Grace. Interment followed at Hutson Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.