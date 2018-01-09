James Troy “Jim” Lowe, 81, of the Smokey Creek community, passed away January 1, 2018, at his home.

Born July 28, 1936, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lola Lowe; step-son, Conure Lowe; step-grandson, Michael Miller; parents, Mart Lowe, and Arnie and Starlin Mason; brothers, Roy Carroll, and Junior Lowe; sister, Gene Massengale; and son-in-law, Arlie Anderson.

He is survived by his daughters: Ruby Lowe of Robbins, Blanch (Dilson) Duncan of Elk Valley, and Macel Anderson of Smokey Creek Junction; numerous grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, step-daughter, Vicky (Mike) Miller of the Straight Fork community; step-son, Ricky Dean (Debbie) Lowe of Smokey Creek Junction; brothers, Clifford (Edna) Carroll, and Edward David (Sonja) Mason; sisters: Geneva Duncan, Treva (Andrew) Lowe, Linda Lou (Clem) Lowe, Jossie Mason, and Karen (Hugh Von) Bunch; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted January 4, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville with Bro. Zack Duncan and Bro. Carlie Duncan officiating. Music was provided by the Mason Family. Graveside service was conducted January 5, 2018, at Smokey Creek Cemetery.

Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.