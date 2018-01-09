James Edward Taylor, 87, of Helenwood, passed away January 6, 2018, at Beech Tree Manor Nursing Home in Jellico.

Born September 7, 1930, he was preceded in death by his son, James Michael Taylor; daughter, Nola Jean Taylor; parents, Joe E. and Beatrice Williams Taylor; brothers, Paul C. and William “Bill” Taylor; and sister, Joyce Trammell.

He was a veteran of the Korean War, and was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Wilma Peters Taylor of Helenwood; son, Paul Clifton (Tammy) Taylor of Helenwood; grandchildren: J.P Taylor of Helenwood, Chris Taylor of Cookeville, and Keisha Newport of Murfreesboro; great-granddaughters, Alexis and Brooklyn; daughter-in-law, Barbara Taylor of Winfield; special friend, Johnny Pyle of Spring Hill, Fla.; and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 12 noon until the time of funeral service at 2 p.m., Thursday, January 11, in the chapel of Jones and Son Funeral Home with Bro. Chris Sewell officiating. Interment will follow at Hazel Valley Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.