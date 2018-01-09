KNOXVILLE — Fouls were the name of the game in Fountain City Saturday afternoon, where Knox Central survived an overtime game against a Scott High team that was without three of its five starters and two more players by the time the final whistle sounded.

The Bobcats earned a 67-63 win over the Highlanders, who could not quite pull off the overtime victory after a quick start.

Central went to the free throw line 39 times. The Highlanders got there frequently as well, shooting 31 attempts. But the end advantage went to the Bobcats, as the Highlanders were whistled for 32 fouls and had five players foul out. Central was whistled for 20 fouls and did not have any players foul out.

In the end, the free throw advantage was mostly nullified by poor shooting by the Bobcats, who were just 46 percent from the line. The Highlanders shot 52 percent from the line.

Richie Dykes scored seven of his team-high 16 points in the first quarter, as Scott High jumped to a big 19-9 lead early.

But Central would bounce back in the third quarter, going on an 18-8 run to take a one-point lead to the final period. The Bobcats limited the Highlanders to just two field goals in the third quarter.

In the fourth, the Highlanders saw Sean Oglesby score eight of his game-high 18 to power Central. But Scott managed to get to the free throw line nine times, hitting six, while Central missed five of its nine free throws, enabling the Highlanders to force overtime.

In the extra session, Talon Williams knocked down two of his 3-point shots and finished with seven points. But the Highlanders had just one other field goal, as Central held on for the win.

Mason Tucker had a big night for the Highlanders, with nine rebounds and six blocked shots, along with three steals.

CENTRAL (67): Oglesby 18, Mitchell 15, Campbell 13, Summers 12, Andrews 4, O’Neal 2, Allen 2, Rouse 1.

SCOTT (63): Dykes 16, Russ 9, Williams 9, Babb 8, Blakley 7, Tucker 5, Ball 4, Goodman 3, Lauderdale 2.

Campbell County 64, Scott 56: It was close, but Scott High saw Campbell County take full advantage of its free throws in the fourth quarter of Friday’s game at Highlander Gymnasium to pull away for a 64-56 win in non-district action.

Kadon Babb scored seven of his team-high 14 in the final period to help power his team’s comeback efforts, but Campbell County hit 11 of 13 free throws down the stretch to pull out the eight-point win.

Scott had fallen behind early, 20-13, after Elijah Phillips scored eight first quarter points for the Cougars and Evan Jackson knocked down a pair of 3-point shots.

But the Highlanders clawed back after that. Richie Dykes and Logan Goodman knocked down key 3-pointers in the second quarter, while Mason Tucker and Caleb Ball each scored four points, as Scott limited Campbell County to three field goals and cut the deficit to 31-29 at the half.

The third quarter was more of the same, with Dykes scoring six of his 12 points and Talon Williams hitting a key 3-pointer. Babb scored four points, as the Highlanders off-set two 3-pointers by Landon Addington and trimmed the deficit to 45-44 as the fourth quarter began.

Besides Babb’s seven points, Bryson Russ hit a key 3-pointer in the final period. But scoring was tough to come by overall for the Highlanders. And Campbell County, which had hit only seven of 14 free throw attempts through the first three quarters, shot lights-out from the line in the final eight minutes to pull off the win.

Scott hit all of its free throw tries, but got to the line just six times, 21 times fewer than Campbell County.

Dykes finished with five assists and four steals in addition to 12 points, leading the Highlanders in both categories.

CAMPBELL COUNTY (64): Jordan 14, Phillips 14, Porter 13, Jackson 10, Wells 7, Addington 6.

SCOTT (56): Babb 14, Dykes 12, Ball 11, Russ 7, Tucker 4, Williams 3, Goodman 3, Blakley 2.