Elwood Lawson, 86, passed away December 30, 2017, at Bethlehem Woods Nursing and Rehab in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Born in Norma, May 20, 1931, he was preceded in death by his wife, June Walker Lawson; parents, Michael and Florence Jeffers Lawson; brothers, Alonso and Onvie Lawson; and sister, Alma Jeffers.

He graduated from Norma High School; served in the United States Army; and retired from St. Joe Paper Company after 30 years of service.

He is survived by his daughters, Lisa K. (David C.) Shields of Ligonier; Ronda A. (William) Clark of Richmond; grandchildren: Andrew Shields, Brady Shields, Elishia Clark, Shaeanne Clark, and Hashanna Clark; great-grandchild, Allister; brothers, Leon (Otheliah) Lawson and Don (Evalou) Lawson; sister, Ada (Burkey) Marcum; sisters-in-law, May Lawson and Edith Lawson; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted January 6, at Keplinger Funeral Home with Chaplain Fred Meuter officiating. Interment followed at Hartford City Cemetery.

