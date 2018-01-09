Dorothy Ellen Gibson Phillips, 65, passed away January 3, 2018, at Physicians Regional Medical Center in Knoxville.

Born May 3, 1952, she was preceded in death by her parents, Ermon and Artha Marie Strunk; brothers: Bob, Gaither, and Jim Gibson; and sister, Linda Ward.

She is survived by her children: Daniel (Amanda) Cross of the Pine Hill community, Tammie (David) Daugherty of Huntsville, James (Nicole) Phillips of Georgia, and Jack Phillips; grandchildren: Destine Cross, Zachary Daugherty, Danielle Morrow, James Phillips, Jr., and Nicholas Phillips; six great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; sister, Darlene Harp of Huntsville; and many other relatives and friends.

Her wish was cremation.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.