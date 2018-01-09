Delone Keeton, 90, of the Tunnel Hill community, passed away December 30, 2017, at Physicians Regional Medical Center in Knoxville.

Born January 10, 1927, she was preceded in death by her husband, Junior Keeton; parents, Lonnie and Liza Yancey Duncan; and sister, Marine Hall.

She was a member of Tunnel Hill Baptist Church; and loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed sharing her knowledge of genealogy and Scott County history, and quilting with the Paint Rock Quilters.

She is survived by her sons: David (Gail) of Rogersville, Allan (Rhonda) of Oneida, Keith (Kay) of Decatur, Ill., and Michael (Denise) of Huntsville; grandchildren: Kevin Keeton, Sarah Campbell, Adrian Keeton, Amy Golz, Clint Keeton, and Micah Fox; nine great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters: Hubert (Phyllis) Duncan, Raylene Terry, Geneeda Sexton, and Ned (Wilma) Duncan; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted January 3, in the chapel of West Murley Funeral Home with Reverend Billy Lowe officiating. Entombment followed at Carson Memorial Mausoleum.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.