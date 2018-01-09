HUNTSVILLE — In one of the only items on a skinny agenda for Scott County Commission's first work session of 2018, commissioners on Tuesday (Jan. 2) took up a discussion of what to do with an aging vehicle used by the county's emergency management agency.

Ultimately, the commission's Budget Committee opted to forward the matter to the full commission to consider $700 in repairs to the vehicle, which Scott County EMA acquired from E-911.

Scott County Mayor Dale Perdue told commissioners the vehicle — a 1996 model — will not drive at speeds greater than 50 mph ("It missed, it sputtered," the mayor said) and there is not room in the EMA budget to repair the vehicle.

Perdue said he had looked into the option of allowing EMA Director Wendy Walker to drive her own vehicle with reimbursement from the county, but said that would wind up being a costlier option for taxpayers.

Fourth District Commissioner Rick Russ pointed out that he voted against purchasing the vehicle to begin with, adding, "It's hard for me to vote to put money back into this vehicle" after voting against the purchase, but ultimately made the motion to forward the matter out of the Budget Committee.

The EMA vehicle was one of only two matters of significance discussed at Tuesday's workshop, as commissioners reconvened for the first time since the Christmas break. In the other, County Mayor Dale Perdue recommended that Scott County Medical Examiner Trent Cross be removed from his post (see related story, page A1).