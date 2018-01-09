Clifford Ray Jones, 56, of the Black Creek community in Robbins, passed away December 30, 2017, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida.

Born December 27, 1961, he was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Jones; grandparents: Johnny and Mae Lawson, and Alfred and Cleda Jones; brother, Ronald Jones; and special friends, L.A. McCartt and Glen McCartt.

He was a member of Black Creek United Baptist Church.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, talking to people, knew no strangers, and could make anyone smile. He was a loving husband, father, papaw, son, and brother. He never let any struggles in life get him down.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Barbara Wilson Jones of Robbins; daughter, Jenny (Bub) Gibson; son, Tony (Miranda) Jones; granddaughter, Kendell Gibson; mother, Flonnie Lawson Jones; brother, Donald (Polly) Jones; sisters: Sandy (Wendell) Thompson, Karen Jones, and Sharon Jones; nieces and nephews: Becky Terry, Amanda Byrge, Donnie, Tiffany Cordell, Carla Duncan, Blake Jones, Christy Blevins, Jason Huckeby, Crystal Wilson, Troy Wilson, and Alisha and Kevin Cross; 17 great-nieces and nephews, in-laws: Frazier and Alma Wilson, Cindy Jones, Charlotte (James) Ipock, and Willie (Angie) Wilson; special friends: Charles Lindsay, Dennis Shannon, Dennis Foster, Joe Brown, Jerry Frogge, Gary Frogge, Jim Huckeby, and P.J. McCartt; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted January 6, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. David Webb and Bro. Michael Carroll officiating. Music was provided by the Singing Hambys. Interment followed at Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.